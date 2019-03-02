Jammu and Kashmir: IED blast in Pulwama’s Tral, civilian injured

The IED was laid to target security forces patrol vehicles but seems to have exploded prematurely.

pulwama, pulwama terror attack, pulwama attack, fatf, pakistan, patstan in fatf grey listAt least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in Pulwama on February 14.

A civilian was injured in an IED blast triggered by terrorists in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The incident tool place at about 3 am.

A police team arrived at the spot soon after the explosion. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

Last month, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide attacker killed 40 CRPF personnel when he rammed his explosives-laden vehicle in to their convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Pulwama.

