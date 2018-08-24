Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight erupts in Anantnag, militant killed

Representative Image: PTI

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site at Garol in Kokernag, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he said. The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces. The operation is on and further details were awaited, the official said.