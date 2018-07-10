Jammu and Kashmir govt initiates disciplinary action against 2010 IAS topper Shah Faesal

​​​
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against the 2010 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper, Shah Faesal.

Shah Faesal has been voicing his opinion on the social media platform. (IE)

In an official communication to Shah Faesal who is presently in the US pursuing Edward S. Mason Mid-Career post graduate course at the prestigious Harvard University, Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department said:

“The Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training has requested the state government to initiate an action against you.”

Shah Faesal has been voicing his opinion on the social media platform and he has been of the opinion that the rules prohibiting voicing of opinion on societal and governmental issues on social media by civil servants in India are monarchical and, therefore, need to be revisited immediately.

