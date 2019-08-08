Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employees asked to immediately report back to duties

The government employees serving in civil secretariat in Srinagar have also been asked to report back to their duties (PTI/File Photo)

All government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to join their duties with immediate effect. The government employees serving in the civil secretariat in Srinagar have also been asked to report back to their duties. All the educational institutions including government and private schools will re-open on Friday, an order issued by Chief Secretary on Thursday said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said that the administration has made necessary arrangements regarding the smooth and secure working environment for the employees.

“As per directions issued by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, all Government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect,” news agency ANI quoted the J&K government as saying in a statement.

Kashmir University and the Central University of Kashmir had postponed all exams scheduled to be held from August 5 to 10 in the wake of additional deployment of security personnel in J&K.

A day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval interacted with locals in Shopian district, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Nazim Zai Khan on Thursday conducted a public outreach drive to assess the public grievances and availability of essential commodities in the prevailing situation.

A Congress activist had filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking the provisions of Article 370. The plea said that “the inhabitants of the State of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of curfew and/ or restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, preventive arrests, snapping of phone lines, suspension of internet services, media gag, barred access to healthcare, educational institutions, banks, public offices, shops and establishments and all other basic amenities”.

President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir flag along with Tricolor was seen atop the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Wednesday.