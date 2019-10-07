Jammu and Kashmir: Governor withdraws advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley 

Earlier on August 2, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory asking the tourists and Amarnath Yatris to cut their stay and leave the Valley immediately. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday withdrew the August advisory that had asked the tourists to leave the Valley. The advisory was issued just days before the central government revoked the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Today, the governor directed the Home Department to withdrew the advisory.

“Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik held a Situation cum Security Review Meeting today with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The Governor directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f 10.10.2019,” the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a tweet.

Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik held a Situation cum Security Review Meeting today with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The Governor directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) October 7, 2019

The decision comes after Governor Malik held a security review meeting with the advisors and the chief Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the principal secretaries of the Planning and Housing and Urban Development Department.

Earlier on August 2, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory asking the tourists and Amarnath Yatris to cut their stay and leave the Valley immediately. The order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra said: “Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

Just days after this, the centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. The valley was put under curfew and all the top political leaders were placed under house arrest. The government claims that now the situation has normalised in the valley and the restrictions are being eased out in phased manner.