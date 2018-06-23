Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra visits Amarnath yatra camps, reviews security arrangements

After Sheshnag, Vohra visited the Pahalgam helipad where he inaugurated the newly constructed waiting hall for the Yatris who would be travelling by the helicopter services to Panjtarni. (Reuters)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today visited various camps of the annual Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the security and other arrangements for the pilgrimage beginning 28 June. Vohra, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) visited the Sheshnag and reviewed the security and other arrangements being made to receive the pilgrims at the Sheshnag Yatra Camp, who would start arriving on 28 June, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said here. He said the Governor directed the Camp Director and other functionaries to particularly ensure effective sanitary arrangements in respect of the functioning of toilet and bath units and the day to day cleaning of the camp areas.

After Sheshnag, Vohra visited the Pahalgam helipad where he inaugurated the newly constructed waiting hall for the Yatris who would be travelling by the helicopter services to Panjtarni. Then the Governor proceeded by road to Chandanwari and inspected the ongoing works to upgrade the Chandanwari Access Control Gate and also visited the area where ‘Langars’, shops and other facilities are being set up, the spokesman said.

He said after Chandanwari, Governor returned to the Nunwan Yatra Base Camp and held a meeting with Central Armed Police Forces, representatives of the Army, Police and all concerned divisional and district level officers. Vohra reviewed, in detail, all important matters relating to the security of the pilgrims and of the service providers who had already started arriving.

He specifically directed DIG, South Kashmir, to ensure complete coordination with CRPF, BSF, ITBP, Army and the Traffic Police and secure adequate advance information about all the Yatra related vehicular movements from Banihal onwards, both towards Pahalgam and Sonamarg, the spokesman said. He said the Governor also reviewed the status of water supply, electricity, rations including cooking gas, firewood and medical facilities at each of the Yatra Camps visited by him.