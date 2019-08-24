Jammu and Kashmir: Government reaches out to Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti – first time since placed under detention

The Centre has reached out to Omar and Mufti who are under detention since August 4.

Jammu and Kashmir situation: The Centre has reached out to two former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, raising the possibility of their release and opening space for political dialogue in the Valley, a report in The Indian Express said. Citing highly placed sources, the report said that some officials from investigating agencies were in communication with the two leaders who are under detention ever since August 4.

“The political lockdown cannot continue forever. There has been some movement to sound out the two leaders for a possible easing of restrictions on them. There is a need to create space,” a source familiar with the developments told The Indian Express.

National Conference leader Omar and PDP chief Mehbooba were placed under detention on August 4, a day before the Modi government announced to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

The two leaders were initially kept together at a guest house. But later, Omar was shifted to Hari Niwas Palace and Mehbooba Mufti at the Chashme Shahi in Srinagar.

The report said that the government is worried about the tone of the political narrative and the message that Omar and Mufti may carry to the people once released and restrictions are eased.

The Centre, the report said, is trying to speak with Omar and Mufti and it may be a while before they are fully released.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have once again demanded the release of Omar, Mufti and other political leaders of J&K. The opposition leader held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. The protest was called by DMK and other parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, IUML and NC took part in the protest.