Jammu and Kashmir crisis: President Ram Nath Kovind approves Governor’s rule in state after BJP-PDP break-up. Top 10 developments

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of the Jammu and Kashmir government, rendering the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a minority, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on currently on a foreign visit, today approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in the border state with immediate effect.

Following the President’s approval, Governor NN Vohra will be presiding over the state. He had yesterday sent a detailed report to the President and the Home Ministry apprising them about the political developments. According to a Raj Bhawan statement, he had held consultations with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP’s state unit president Ravinder Raina, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress state unit president GA Mir before sending his report to Delhi.

Vohra, who is set to complete his tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in few days, is presiding over the state for the fourth time in a decade. He had previously overseen Governor’s rule in 2008, 2015 and 2016. Vohra was appointed as the Governor of J&K on June 25, 2008. In 2013, he was given an extension as the Governor of the state. This time as well, the Centre is likely to extend his tenure keeping the Amarnath Yatra, slated to begin from June 28, in the mind. He is likely to get an extension for at least six months.

Before taking over as the Governor in 2008, NN Vohra had held dialogues with the stakeholders of the state as the Centre’s interlocutor for five years. He had also served as the principal secretary to former Prime Minister IK Gujaral between July 1997 and March 1998.

Here are the top developments in the Jammu and Kashmir crisis so far:

1. BJP ends ‘untenable’ alliance with PDP

In a dramatic development yesterday, the BJP announced its decision to withdraw from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, citing national interest, rising violence and radicalisation and difficulties in running the government due to differences between the two parties. Addressing the media at the BJP office in Delhi, party’s J&K unit in- charge Ram Madhav said that it had become “untenable” for the BJP to continue with the PDP in the government, hence “it has decided to withdraw the support”. He added that the state government led by PDP had failed to handle the growing terror and radicalization in the Valley. In a hurriedly called press conference, Madhav also said that the murder of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar implied the lows to which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had plunged.

2. Mehbooba Mufti resigns as Chief Minister

Following the BJP’s decision to withdraw from the government, Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation from the post of Chief Minister to the Governor. She was, however, asked by the Governor to continue until further orders are passed. The decision came as a huge surprise to the Mufti government. Addressing the media, Mufti said that the PDP will not forge an alliance with the National Conference or the Congress to form a new government. She also said that the PDP had not allied with the BJP for power, adding that her party had always maintained that a “muscular security policy” will not work in the state and reconciliation was key. “We will continue to strive for dialogue and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

3. Omar Abdullah calls for fresh polls

National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah said that his party was not given the mandate to form the government in 2014, and his party will not form an alliance with any party to rule the state. Addressign mediapersons after a meeting with the Governor last evening, Abdullah said that he had conveyed to the Governor that his party was not intent on forming an alliance with any party to form a government and that the National Conference would support all measures taken by the Governor to restore normalcy in the Valley. He said that the timing of the BJP’s decision was surprising and that even he had hinted to Mufti to leave the coalition. “I wish she had listened to me and left with dignity instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet,” he said, adding that fresh assembly polls should be held at the earliest.

4. Congress rejects any tie-up

The Congress party too said that it will not ally with the PDP. The party said that PDP’s coalition with the BJP had ‘devastated the state, be it economically or socially’. Former J&K CM and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the PDP-BJP alliance has left the state in a state of ruins. Party president Rahul Gandhi said that the “opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance cost the country strategically” while “damage will continue” under the Governor’s Rule. “Incompetence, arrogance and hatred always fails,” he tweeted.

5. How the numbers stack up

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly comprises 89 chairs. The PDP had in the previous assembly elections held in 2014 won 28 seats, thus becoming the single largest party followed by the BJP that had bagged 25 seats. The NC and Congress had won 15 and 12 seats, respectively. After rounds of negotiations, the BJP and PDP joined the ranks to form the government on March 1, 2015, under Mufti Mohammed Sayeed leadership. However, after his death on January 1, 2016, the state was brought under the President’s rule. But the PDP and BJP again formed a new government on April 4, 2016 under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

6. End to Ceasefire

The development came days after the Centre decided not to extend the unilateral ceasefire announced during the Ramzan. The government had last month announced a unilateral ceasefire in the state to enable civilians to observe the holy month peacefully. But the growing incidentals of terror forced the government to end the ceasefire after Eid. In the last one month, over 60 terror-related incidents took place in the border state, leaving 39 dead. Those dead include 24 terrorists (22 along LoC), six jawans and nine civilians.

7. Deteriorating PDP-BJP ties

The ties between the BJP and PDP worsened in April this year after the brutal gang rape and murder of an infant from the nomadic Muslim community in Kathua district. The state government ordered a probe which was opposed by many of the BJP ministers and leaders. The incident even saw protests by several Hindu groups which waere joined by BJP representatives.

8. The Flashpoints

The PDP and BJP together ruled the state for more than three years despite differences in ideologies and views on crucial issues. The two parties bore divergent views on autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 of the Constitution, Uniform Civil Code, the extension of ceasefire ops, dialogue with separatists including Hurriyat and Armed Forces Special Power Act. The BJP on its parts cited the rise in terror activities, radicalistion of Kashmiris, failure of implementation of development programmes, threat to right to life and freedom of speech as factors that led to this decision. Madhav in his press conference had also raised the issue of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhati’s killing by terrorists near the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. “Terrorism and violence have increased in the Valley and radicalization is fast spreading. Fundamental rights of citizens and right to free speech of people have come under threat in the valley as symbolized by the murder of … Bukhari in broad daylight,” Madhav told reporters.

9. Surprise move

BJP chief Amit Shah had on Tuesday summoned all party legislators from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi for an urgent meeting. BJP sources said that the decision to end the alliance had been arrived at earlier on Saturday itself, though it was kept a secret and even top leaders were unaware of the decision. Talks of a break-up between the two factions are believed to have been on for some time and the PDP’s objection to ending ceasefire operations only acted as another trigger. After tendering her resignation, Mufti said that though she wasn’t surprised, she had no clue about the decision and only learnt of it from the Governor.

10. ‘64% rise in terror incidents’

The three years to 2017 saw a 64% rise in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, an analysis of government data has revealed. According to a report by IndiaSpend, over 800 terror incidents were reported in J&K over the three years ending 201, up from 208 in 2015 to 342 in 2017. The incident led to the death of 744 people between 2015 and 2017. This incuded 471 terrorists, 201 security forces and 72 civilians, as per the IndiaSpend data. As per the report, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the most terror incidents in 2017 since 2010, which saw 488 incidents.