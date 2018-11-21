Jammu and Kashmir political situation LIVE Updates: Congress, PDP, NC coming together? Ex-Minister Altaf Bukhari makes big claim

Altaf Ahmed Bukhari (ANI image)

Jammu and Kashmir political situation LIVE Updates: The Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference may have reached a major breakthrough after months of political deadlock in Jammu and Kashmir, multiple media reports have claimed. Former Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister and PDP leader Altaf Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday claimed that his leadership has confirmed to him that the three aforementioned parties have agreed to make a coalition government. “My leadership has confirmed it to us that the three parties (Congress, PDP and NC) have agreed to make a coalition to defend the special identity of the state politically and legally. Very soon you will get a good news,” Bukhari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The realignment of political equations in the state comes as PDP MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig threw his wight behind Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and saying he will “seriously consider” joining the third front. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the Governor’s rule the PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed after the ruling party in the Centre has pulled out of the ruling dispesnation on June 16. However, the governor’s rule cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19. It is proposed to impose President’s rule.