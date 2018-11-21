Jammu and Kashmir political situation LIVE Updates: Congress, PDP, NC coming together? Ex-Minister Altaf Bukhari makes big claim

Jammu and Kashmir political situation LIVE Updates: The Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference may have reached a major breakthrough after months of political deadlock in Jammu and Kashmir, multiple media reports have claimed. Former Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister and PDP leader Altaf Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday claimed that his leadership has confirmed to him that the three aforementioned parties have agreed to make a coalition government. “My leadership has confirmed it to us that the three parties (Congress, PDP and NC) have agreed to make a coalition to defend the special identity of the state politically and legally. Very soon you will get a good news,” Bukhari was quoted as saying by ANI.
The realignment of political equations in the state comes as PDP MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig threw his wight behind Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and saying he will “seriously consider” joining the third front. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the Governor’s rule the PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed after the ruling party in the Centre has pulled out of the ruling dispesnation on June 16. However, the governor’s rule cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19. It is proposed to impose President’s rule.
Asked if he was in the running for the chief minister's post, Altaf Bukhari said, "There is no such thing. The chief minister will be from among the leaders. This issue is not about chief ministership". "This alliance is being formed to address the Kashmir issue, the situation in Kashmir and to protect the special identity of the state that we have in the Constitution of India. "As elected representatives, we have to respond to the aspirations of the people and the emerging situation. Article 370 and Article 35-A are under attack. This alliance is not being formed for being in power," he added.
The PDP and the NC joining hands would mark a significant realignment of political forces in the state. The National Conference had offered its support to the PDP after the 2014 assembly polls but the latter ignored the offer and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After the June 16 pull-out, Lone is understood to have been approaching disgruntled PDP leaders for forming an alliance with the BJP, the sources said.
The state is currently under governor's rule which cannot be extended after it completes its six-month period on December 19. It is proposed to impose President's rule thereafter but the 87-member assembly is not being dissolved, according to Governor Satyapal Mallik.
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami met National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah here to discuss the feasibility of forming a new government by extending support to the Peoples Democratic Party, said a source privy to the development.The source said the NC is willing to extend support to the PDP for forming government for now, but wants early dissolution of the assembly, kept in suspended animation since imposition of Governor's Rule on June 19, and eventually an election.
The PDP has 28 MLAs, followed by NC's 15 and and the Congress' 12. The three parties together will have majority in the 87-member House. The BJP is the second largest party in the state with 25 members. The required half-way mark is 44
PDP leader Altaf Bukhari earlier called on National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the modalities of government formation. G.A. Mir, President of the state Congress, told IANS: "It is not only in J&K, but throughout the country that the Congress is working for secular forces to come together to defeat the designs of the BJP. "The development taking shape in J&K would always be welcome," he added.
BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has alleged that PDP, Congress and the National Conference were joining hands to form a government in the state at Pakistan's behest. "These three parties are joining hands to form a government in the state at Pakistan's directions to keep the BJP away (from power)," Gupta said. Gupta, who has been the Speaker of the Assembly and later the Deputy Chief Minister during the PDP-BJP coalition, said the decision asking these three parties to join hands was taken at a meeting held in Dubai.