Jammu and Kashmir government approves creation of 8,531 posts in state police to address promotion issues

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the creation of 8,531 posts in the state police to address issues of promotion.

The posts will be created over three years to enhance the existing promotional avenues of non-gazetted personnel and address stagnation.

The approval to create the posts was given by the state administrative council (SAC) which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesman said.

“In a significant decision aimed at enhancing the existing promotional avenues of the non-gazetted cadres of the police department and address their stagnation, the SAC accorded sanction to the creation of

8,531 non-gazetted posts in the police department in a phased manner over three years (2018-19 onwards) with the corresponding reduction of 8,531 posts of constables,” he said.

He said 2,847 posts have been approved for creation in the 2018-19 fiscal.

“There are 122 posts of inspectors, 830 of sub-inspectors, 838 of assistant sub-inspectors and 1,057 posts of head constables,” the spokesman said.

He said 2,842 posts have been approved for creation in 2019-20, which include 120 posts of inspectors, 829 of sub-inspectors, 836 of assistant sub-inspectors and 1,057 posts of head constables.

“For 2020-21, 2,842 posts have been approved for creation. There 120 posts of inspectors, 829 of sub-inspectors, 836 of assistant sub-inspectors and 1,057 of head constables,” the spokesman said.

He said the home department would notify distribution of these posts among various wings of the state police, in consultation with the police headquarters.

“The Home (department) shall also notify appropriate instructions in tune with the recommendation of the committee constituted for the purpose,” he said.

The spokesman said the decision taken by the SAC will help address the stagnation at various levels in the non-gazetted cadre, improve their promotion prospects significantly, besides boosting their morale for more efficient and effective service delivery.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, on behalf of all ranks of the state police, has extended his gratitude to the governor and the SAC for approving the creation of these posts.

The DGP said this landmark decision will enhance the existing promotional avenues of the non-gazetted cadres of the police department and address their long pending demand, besides will also raise their morale.