Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of valley; Srinagar-Leh national highway closed

Most of the higher reaches in Kashmir received fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by rains Tuesday, forcing the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said. An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department here said Sonamarg, Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Affarvat in Gulmarg, Mughal Road and many other areas in the higher reaches have received fresh snowfall.

There are reports of snowfall in most areas in the higher reaches in Kashmir, he said. The plains of the valley, including summer capital Srinagar, received rains, the official said. Owing to snowfall and rains on Zojilla Pass, traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway has been suspended.

A Traffic department official said traffic has been stopped on the highway on both sides as a precautionary measure in the wake of snowfall. He said due to snowfall on the Mughal Road, traffic on the alternate road-link, which connects Kashmir Valley with Jammu and the rest of the country, has been stopped.