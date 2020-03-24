Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Omar Abdullah released after eight-month detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah released after eight-month detention.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been released from detention, nearly eights months after he was placed under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 and slapping of charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), news agency PTI reported. Omar was placed under house arrest in August last year following abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the border state.

After Omar completed six months in custody, the administration ordered his continued detention in February. The administration invoked the PSA against him that empowers authorities to detain a person up to two years without a trial.

Earlier this month, Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah was released from seven-month detention. Farooq, also the former J&K CM, was detained immediately after the abrogation Article 370 on August 5. Just a day after his release on March 13, Farooq met his son Omar at Hari Niwas in Srinagar. Omar was placed under detention at Hari Niwas.

Meanwhile, PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. On Monday, Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, wrote a letter to Lt. Governor GC Murmu demanding the release of Kashmiri prisoners in jails across the country.