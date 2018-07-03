Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti rules out any possibility of PDP-Congress alliance

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has dismissed reports suggesting a possible PDP-Congress alliance in the border state to form the next government. In a tweet on Monday evening, Mufti rubbished all such reports terming them ‘fake news’. The CM also said that reports of her meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi are not correct.

“Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the government in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Soniaji & I. This is utter fabrication & yet another unfortunate example of fake news,” she tweeted.

Mufti’s remark comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting the two parties may forge an alliance to form the next government. On its part, the Congress also ruled out possibility of supporting the PDP and said that it was in favour of an early elections.

Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the government in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Sonia ji & I. This is utter fabrication & yet another unfortunate example of #FakeNews! — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 2, 2018

“Meeting somebody is not to be read into all the other kinds of conclusions you are drawing. I don’t think we should jump to conclusions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Monday when asked about reports that Mufti may meet Sonia to discuss the modalities of the next government if the two parties come together.

The BJP had last month quit the Mufti government, thus placing the state under Governor’s rule. The BJP had said that it was forced to pull out of the government headed by Mehbooba Mufti because she failed to check rising terrorism and radicalisation in the state despite all help from the BJP-led Central government.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Ambika Soni informed that party will hold a meeting of its MLAs and senior leaders in Srinagar on Tuesday to chalk out the future strategy. “We (Congress) want early election in state. We have demanded that there should be an election as early as possible. The roadmap of the election will be discussed tomorrow (Tuesday). We need to strengthen our party first,” she said.

Soni added that the Governor’s Rule in the border state should not exceed a period of more than five to six months.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under the Governor’s rule on June 20, a day after BJP pulled out of the three-year-old Mufti government. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has 89 seats. While the PDP is the single largest party with 28 seats, the BJP is the second largest party with 25 seats. The National Conference has 15 members whereas the Congress has 12 MLAs.

PDP MLA revolts against Mufti

Meanwhile, in a bitter attack on party president Mehbooba Mufti, senior PDP legislator Abid Hussain Ansari has accused her of converting the party into a ‘family fiefdom’. He said that Mufti has destroyed the party. “She (Mufti) got her cameraman brother out of the blue and made him Tourism Minister even when he did not have an elementary knowledge of tourism,” the PDP leader said while addressing PDP workers in Zadibal area on Sunday.