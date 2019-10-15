Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter detained over Article 370 protests

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya detained during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was detained following the abrogation of Article 370, his sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were detained in Srinagar on Tuesday when they were protesting against the Centre’s August 5 decision to abrogate the constitutional provision granting special status to the restive state.

They were detained along with half a dozen women activists during a protest against abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, officials said.

The police did not allow women protestors, who were wearing black armbands and holding placards, to assemble at the protest site and were asked to disperse peacefully. Refusing to do so, the women decided to stage a sit-in.

Soon, the women CRPF personnel rounded them up and put them in police vehicles. The police also tried to stop them from distributing a statement to the media, says a PTI report.

“We the women of Kashmir disapprove the unilateral decision taken by the government of India to revoke Article 370, 35A and downgrade and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement read.

Protestors also demanded immediate release of detainees. “We express our outrage against the national media for their false/misleading coverage of ground realities in Kashmir,” the statement said further.

They also demanded the restoration of civil liberties and the fundamental rights of the citizens. The women also said they feel “betrayed, humiliated and violated as people”, as per the agency.

In its order on August 5, the Centre not only removed Article 370, but also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Jammu and Kashmir was changed to a Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh being another without one.

Since then, a number of political leaders have been detained or placed under house arrest. Apart from senior Abdullah, his son Omar and Mehbooba Mufti, both also former CMs, continue to remain under detention.