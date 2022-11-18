Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah steps down, polls to elect new National Conference president on December 5

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced that he is stepping down from the post of National Conference president, saying it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation, reported news agency PTI.

He added that the elections for the party president post will be on December 5, and anyone can contest for the position.

“I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities,” Abdullah told PTI.

“Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise,” the Lok Sabha MP added.

It is speculated that 85-year-old Abdullah will now become the party patron and his son Omar Abdullah is likely to be elevated to the post, if he contests the elections. Omar is currently the party’s vice president.

Farooq Abdullah became the president of the party in 1983.

The Lok Sabha MP was elected as the chief of the NC in 2017 for his latest term.