Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah offers condolences on killing of three policemen

Farooq Abdullah (PTI)

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah visited the police headquarters here Saturday to offer his condolences on the killing of three police personnel by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, a member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, met senior officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

“Abdullah today visited Police Headquarters (PHQ) here and met the DGP and senior police officers. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of three police personnel martyred in dastardly act of terror by some proscribed militant outfits yesterday,” a police spokesman said.

The three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir and shot dead in cold blood by the militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba Friday.

He said the NC president expressed anguish over the killings, saying the police force was performing its lawful duties for maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and such acts were not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to the civil society.

“He (Abdullah) appreciated the role of police force, particularly the lower ranks who are helpful to people on day to day basis throughout the state and perform their duties under different circumstances. He said we stand by the members of the force and their families in this hour of grief,” the spokesman said.

The DGP thanked Abdullah for his concern for the state police and told him that such a visit is a great morale booster for police personnel, the spokesman said.