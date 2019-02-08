Jammu and Kashmir farmers to get 1st installment of Rs 2000 under PM-KISAN in March 2019: Chief Secretary



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Friday said farmers in the state will get the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in March this year.

The programme will be effective from December 1, 2018 and the first installment for the period up to March 31, 2019 will be paid in March.

The central government has asked states to finalise, certify and upload district-wise beneficiary list in the PM-KISAN portal by February 25, the chief secretary said.

Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners via video-conference to review district-wise preparations of beneficiary list under the scheme.

Poor and marginalised farmers of the country, holding land up to two hectares, will get Rs 6,000 annually under the scheme, announced in the interim budget. The payment will be made in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.