Jammu and Kashmir: European MPs to reach Valley today, Rahul Gandhi raises questions over visit

European MPs Jammu and Kashmir tour: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over a delegation of European MPs visiting Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the on-ground situation in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. Describing the visit of a group of 27 European lawmakers as “guided tour”, Rahul Gandhi said that while foreign lawmakers are allowed to visit the region, Indian leaders have been banned and denied entry.

“MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu & Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned & denied entry. There is something very wrong with that,” the Congress leader said in his tweet.

The lawmakers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday. PM Modi categorically told them that an urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism, news agency PTI reported.

During the gathering, NSA Doval also briefed the lawmakers from nine different countries about changes in the status of Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of Article 370 and the present situation in the Valley.

Nathan Gill, Member of European Parliament from Wales: It is a good opportunity for us to go into Kashmir as a foreign delegation and to be able to see firsthand for ourselves what is happening on the ground.

Later Doval hosted a lunch for the visiting delegates which was also attended by a few Kashmiri leaders, including former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Baig, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari, some newly-elected Block Development Council (BDC) members in the state.

The government’s major diplomatic outreach even has also been criticised by the Opposition, including former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

“Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil,” Mufti, who is under detention since August 5, said in message on Twitter.

“Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates,” she added.