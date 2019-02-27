Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Shopian district

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 6:22 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Shopian district

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said. The exchange of fire comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC), killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

