Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Banderpora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district Friday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Read Also| Brent crude oil prices jump, but oversupply worries persist

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.