Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama, Kulgam districts

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 9:22 AM

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama, Kulgam districts (File photo)

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said. The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

The official said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated. He said the gunfight is going on and further details were awaited. In another operation, the official said, exchange of fire is on between security forces and militants at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district.

The area was cordoned off by security forces Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said. Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited. s.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama, Kulgam districts
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition