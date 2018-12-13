Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Baramulla district

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 9:57 AM

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said here on Thursday.

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said here on Thursday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore on Wednesday evening following information about presence of militants there, an Army official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces. Two militants have been killed,  the official said, adding the operation was still in progress. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he added.

