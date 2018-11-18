Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Security forces gun down two militants in Shopian

By: | Updated: November 18, 2018 9:15 AM

Bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter and their identities are being ascertained.

No collateral damage took place during the encounter. (Representational photo: PTI)

Two militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Based on a credible input about presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by hiding militants.

The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two militants were  killed, the spokesman said.

He said the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter and their identities are being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,the spokesman said, adding police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said.

