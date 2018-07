g. The latest attack came four days after terrorists attacked a team of security forces. (PTI)

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. The latest attack came four days after terrorists attacked a team of security forces , which was repulsed by the later.Security forces were attacked at the Bamzoo area of Mattan in Anantnag, a police official had said earlier.

The official had also said that the attack was repulsed and there was no casualty. A search operation was also launched to catch the terrorists.

Story under development