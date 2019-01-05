Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama district

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party, who retaliated. The gunfight was on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

