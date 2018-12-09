Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces & militants continues for 2nd day

Published: December 9, 2018 9:57 AM

An encounter between militants and the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar entered into the second day on Sunday, police said.

An encounter between militants and the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar entered into the second day on Sunday, police said. A cordon-and-search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on Saturday evening. The encounter ensued after a forces’ party was fired upon by the militants, a police officer said.

The gunfight resumed this morning and the operation to flush out the militants is on, the officer said. He said while the firing was stopped for the night, the forces had cordoned of the area to stop the militants from escaping. Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added.

