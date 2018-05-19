​​​
  3. Jammu and Kashmir encounter: 3 militants killed, army foils infiltration bid on LoC in Kupwara district

By: | Srinagar | Published: May 19, 2018 9:50 AM
Three infiltrating militants have been killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Defence Ministry spokesman said. Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movements on the LoC. A group of terrorists was found trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kawnar area, the spokesman said.

“They were challenged after which they fired at the troops. Three terrorists were killed while searches are still going on as two others are believed to have escaped and are in hiding,” he added.

