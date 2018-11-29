Jammu and Kashmir encounter: 2 militants killed in Pulwama district

The security forces launched a search operation following a tip-off about hiding militants in Sharshali village of Khrew area.
Two militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
“As the searches were going on, the security forces were fired upon by the terrorists. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved along with arms and ammunitions,” the police said.
The slain terrorists’ identities and affiliations were being ascertained.
