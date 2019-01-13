Jammu and Kashmir: Emotional adieu to Major Nair killed in IED explosion in Rajouri

Emotional adieu to Major Nair killed in IED explosion in Rajouri (ANI)

Major Shashi Dharan V Nair, who was killed in an IED explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours here in Maharashtra on Sunday. The body was brought to the National War Memorial in Pune on Saturday evening where wreaths were laid.

The mortal remains were taken for the last rites on Sunday morning in a massive procession from his residence in Khadakwasla area on the outskirts of Pune. Major Nair’s well-wishers raised slogans in his praise throughout the procession. The last rites were performed at the city-based Vaikunth crematorium where his wife, mother, sister and other friends and relatives bid him an emotional adieu.

Read Also| Rs 46,000-cr loan waiver commitment to be met ‘completely’ in budget, says HD Kumaraswamy

Officials from the Southern Command and police department were also present. District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Anil Shirole and leaders from various other political parties also attended the funeral. Major Nair, who grew up in Khadakwasla and studied at the famous Fergusson College in the city, was killed along with another soldier in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday. He was “passionate” about joining the armed forces, one of his childhood friends had said on Saturday.

Another friend had recalled that Nair, who was in National Cadet Corps (NCC), used to cycle 15 km to reach his college everyday.