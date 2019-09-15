Jammu and Kashmir elections only after delimitation: JP Nadda

The BJP working president also said that there will be a reservation of Scheduled Tribes (STs) seats for candidates belonging to Gujjars and Bakarwals in both Valley and Jammu. (Twitter image)

BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held only after the delimitation of seats in the state. The BJP working president also said that ST seats will be reserved for candidates belonging to Gujjars and Bakarwals in both Valley and Jammu. Speaking at an event in Maharashtra’s Thane, Nadda reportedly said, “Jammu and Kashmir has been made a Union Territory but they have been given the powers of a legislature. There will be elections, but before that there will be delimitation, ST seats will be reserved for Gujjars and Bakarwals in both Valley and Jammu.”

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in which it was stated that “the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the Election Commission in the manner hereinafter provided.”

The bill further stated that the new UT will have a reservation in the Assembly seats. “The number of seats to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly, having regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution…,” it reads.

As per the Census conducted in 2011, Jammu has a total population of more than 53 lakh which is nearly 43 per cent of the state whereas Kashmir has a population of more than 68.5 lakh which is close to 55 per cent of the state population. In Jammu, there are 37 assembly seats in the 87-member house while in Kashmir the number of seats is 46.

As per the rule, the delimitation is carried out after every 10 years, i.e. after each census. But due to its separate constitution, no Census was conducted in the last two decades in the Jammu and Kashmir as both PDP and National Conference opposed the move.