Eight people killed, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda, PM Modi expresses grief

Updated: October 28, 2021 11:34 AM

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge this morning.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge this morning.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge this morning. The injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the tragedy. “Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that eight people lost their lives. “Just now spoke to DC Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda; Whatever further assistance required will be provided,” he said.

The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle at Sui Gwari and fell into a deep gorge along river Chenab.

