Eight people killed, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda, PM Modi expresses grief

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge this morning.
Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge this morning. The injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway, the police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the tragedy. “Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that eight people lost their lives. “Just now spoke to DC Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda; Whatever further assistance required will be provided,” he said.
Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Sh Vikas Sharma.Injured being shifted to GMC Doda.Whatever further assistance required will be provided.Meanwhile,my sincere condolence to the bereaved families of 8 persons who lost their lives.
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 28, 2021
The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle at Sui Gwari and fell into a deep gorge along river Chenab.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.