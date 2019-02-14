Jammu and Kashmir: Eight CRPF men killed, several injured in IED blast in Pulwama; JeM claims responsibility 

By: | Updated: February 14, 2019 5:01 PM

According to reports, the bus was blown up by an improvised explosive device or IED explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora. 

The bus was blown up by an improvised explosive device explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

Eight CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security personnel lost their life after IED blast followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora.

ANI reports that the death toll is expected to rise. Two buses in the CRPF convoy were targeted in an high intensity IED blast.

According to reports, the bus was blown up by an improvised explosive device explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

The blast targetted a CRPF bus that was part of a larger convoy. The blast was followed by gunshots by terrorists.

The attack happened in Goripora area of Awantipora in district Pulwama.

Terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details awaited.

