Jammu and Kashmir: Dozen houses gutted in fire in Noorbagh; Indian Army aids in fire-fighting operation

Narrow lanes made it difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot and delayed the firefighting operations.

A massive blaze erupted in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir late yesterday night, burning down around a dozen houses. A team of firefighters including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police were deployed to put off the fire.

“Indian Army responded to an incident of fire in Noorbagh, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir last night and brought it under control by 2 am. At least six people were injured in the fire. Total 170-200 people are affected,” said Indian Army.

#WATCH | Indian Army responded to an incident of fire in Noorbagh, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir last night & brought it under control by 2 am. At least six people were injured in the fire. Total 170-200 are people affected: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/DQul7RQ9nH — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Narrow lanes made it difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot and delayed the firefighting operations. Altogether, 7 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze – five from the fire and emergency department and two from the army.

According to reports, the Indian Army arranged for transportation of affected families to the nearby shelter and provided relief materials like food, biscuits, and juice etc. Reports suggest that the fire erupted due to a LPG cylinder blast but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.