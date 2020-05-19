Jammu and Kashmir notifies new domicile rules for jobs, people from West Pakistan, Valmikis, Kashmiri migrants eligible for certificates

Jammu and Kashmir administration defines rules for domicile certificates. (File pic IE)

Jammu and Kashmir notifies new domicile rules: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has notified new rules for issuance of domicile certificate for appointment to any post under the Union Territory. The new rules replace the previous J&K permanent resident rules. The domicile certificate has been made the basic eligibility criteria for appointment to any post under the Union Territory following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (decentralization).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, people belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants, displaced people will be eligible to get domicile. It said all those holding the permanent resident certificates of the erstwhile J&K state will be eligible to get the domicile certificates. The certificate will be issued by the designated authority which in all cases are tehsildars or other officials that may be notified by the government.

Any person who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the UT of J&K shall be eligible to be treated as a domicile. It said other bonafide persons, displaced persons or migrants and their descendants who are not registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and may have been left out for several reasons can also get a domicile certificate. It has made Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant) the competent authority for the purpose of registration of displaced persons besides Kashmiri migrants for the purpose of issuance of domicile certificate.

It said that 15 days will be required for issuance of the domicile certificate. If the certificate is not issued within the stipulated time, the applicant shall be free to approach an appellate authority. The decision of the appellate authority shall be binding upon the issuing authority and the orders are to be complied within seven days, failing which the defaulting officer will have to face a penalty of Rs 50,000.

The new rules said children of the people of these categories can now get government jobs as they will be entitled to the rights after they are granted domicile. All those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for domicile.

Children of central government officials, all India service officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of the central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of the central government, who have served in Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of 10 years will also be eligible for domicile.

“These rules prescribe the procedure for issuance of domicile certificate, which has been made the basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010,” spokesperson of J&K government Rohit Kansal said.

Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who stayed outside the UT due to their employment or other professional reasons will also be eligible for domicile.