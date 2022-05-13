scorecardresearch

Jammu and Kashmir delimitation: Plea filed in SC seeking increase in Assembly seats; Centre, J-K admin asked to respond

Written by FE Online
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration over a plea against the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory. The petition sought an increase in the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir from 83 to 90. 

The plea filed by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir also sought a declaration that the constitution of the Delimitation Commission under the Delimitation Act 2022 is without power, jurisdiction and authority. 

