Jammu and Kashmir delimitation exercise concludes as panel signs final order

The Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission on Thursday signed the final order to redraw Jammu and Kashmir seats after consultation with various stakeholders, representatives of political parties, citizens, and civil society groups. A total of nine seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes, out of which 6 are in the Jammu region and 3 in Kashmir. There are five parliamentary constituencies in the region.

The commission has proposed increasing the number of seats in the UT from 83 to 90.

The panel has also proposed six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir. As of now, the Kashmir division has 46 seats and the Jammu division 37. A copy of this order and the report, detailing the number of constituencies and their size, will be submitted to the government after which the order will be issued through a gazette notification.

The Delimitation Commission has seen the Jammu & Kashmir region as one single Union Territory. Therefore, one of the Parliamentary Constituency has been carved out combining the Anantnag region in the Valley and the Rajouri and Poonch of the Jammu region.

The panel, led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioner Chander Bhushan Kumar, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and chief electoral officer Hridesh Kumar as its ex-officio members. Initially, it was granted a year’s extension. Another extension of two months was given in February to complete the important exercise of redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies so that the elections in the Union Territory can take place.

In August 2019, the central government had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which abrogated Article 370 and stripped Jammu and Kashmir off its statehood.