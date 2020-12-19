Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election Result 2020 on Tuesday; Polling for 280 DDCs ends

Polling for DDCs ended today, the results will be announced on December 22. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election Result 2020: The last phase of polling for District Development Councils (DDCs) and vacant panchayat seats concluded today in Jammu and Kashmir. In the eighth and last phase, 28 DDC constituencies spread over 18 districts went to polls. In the final phase, 83 candidates were in the fray for 13 DDC seats in Kashmir and 85 candidates were in the contest for 15 DDC constituencies in the Jammu Division.

With today’ polling, the weeks-long voting exercise amid heavy security came to an end and the counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (December 22). The voting for 280 DDCs began on November 28. The elections were divided in eight phases — November 28, December 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and 19.

This is the first time elections are happening for the District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir. The DDCs were introduced in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of special status accorded to J&K under Article 370 — it was rendered inoperative on August 5, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir have 140 DDCs each — elections were held for all 280 seats. Apart from DDCs, elections were also held for 935 panchayat halqas and 11814 vacant panch constituencies in the Kashmir Division. And in the Jammu Division, 135 panchayat halqas and 339 vacant panch constituencies went to polls.

In Kashmir, the districts that went to polls are Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulawama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag. And in Jammu, the districts are Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Samba Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir might witness a three-way contest among BJP, Congress and Gupkar Alliance — an alliance of regional parties that have together to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370 in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP and Farooq Abdullah’s NCP are part of the Gupkar Alliance. While the Congress is also in the fray, the contest is expected to be between the BJP and Gupkar Alliance. The BJP ran a very spirited campaign by deploying its central leadership and ministers in J&K.