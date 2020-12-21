Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election 2020: Results tomorrow, counting of votes to begin at 9 AM

J&K DDCs Polls were held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Election Results 2020: The results for 280 District Development Councils (DDCs) will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday). The counting of votes will commence at 9 am across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The elections for the councils concluded on Saturday with over 51 per cent voter turnout. The polling was held in eight phases.

Nearly 4,200 candidates tried their luck for 280 DDCs in J&K, which witnessed first democratic exercise after the abrogation of special status accorded to it under Article 370. The special status was revoked on August 5, 2019. For 280 DDCs, 57 lakh people were eligible for voting but 51 per cent people exercised their rights.

J&K Election Commissioner K K Sharma yesterday reviewed the preparations and other arrangements for the counting process. He has informed that the Returning Officers will be in-charge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. According to PTI, he has also said that the counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.

The DDCs elections witnessed a spirited campaign by the BJP, Congress and Gupkar Alliance — an alliance formed by regional parties to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference are also part of the Gupkar Alliance.

Ahead of the counting of votes, J&K Governor Manoj Sinha thanked and congratulated the people, especially the first-time voters, independent candidates and political parties for strengthening grass-root democracy and paving way for progressive future of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the three-tier democracy will make J&K modern and ‘aatmanirbhar’, besides giving a determined push to the developmental process.

“I am sure the elected representatives will give momentum to the developmental schemes on the ground,” he said in a series of tweets.