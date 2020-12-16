Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections: Polling begins for seventh phase of district elections

Polling for 31 DDC seats -- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division -- began at 7 am.
Officials said voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day as the polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm. (Photo source: ANI)
Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said.
Polling for 31 DDC seats — 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division — began at 7 am. However, there were little activity around polling stations early on due to sub-zero temperatures in most places of Kashmir Valley and some parts of Chenab Valley.