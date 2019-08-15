Jammu and Kashmir: Day after detention, Shah Faesal sent to makeshift camp

Shah Faesal

A day after being detained and sent back to Srinagar, bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was on Thursday sent to a makeshift detention centre, news agency PTI reported. On Wednesday, the former IAS officer was detained when he was about to board a flight to Istanbul from the national capital. Faesal was held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and was placed under house arrest. After being detained on Wednesday, Faesal, during the questioning, revealed he was to take a connecting flight to London from Istanbul.

He had recently floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Faesal had earlier slammed the government for “unprecedented” lock-down in Kashmir Valley saying that close to eight million population had been “incarcerated” like never before. The day before removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the government had imposed a clampdown in the region. The state was later divided into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Faesal is among a number of political leaders who have been put under house arrest. Earlier, former state chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after Article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities had last week airlifted a number of “potential troublemakers” from Srinagar to Agra on precautionary measure due to constitutional changes announced by the Centre.

‘Among those were airlifted include Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom. Earlier during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red fort said, “Things that could not happen in last 70 years have been done in last 70 days.” He also referred to Articles 370 and 35A to suggest to the country that his government is neither going to procrastinate on the problems, it will neither it pander to them.