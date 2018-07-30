Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF jawan shot dead in Pulwama

The terrorists forced their entry into the Mohamadpora branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in an alleged attempt to loot cash. (ANI)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday. The jawan was identified as Naseer Ahmed, who belonged to 134 Batallion of CRPF. More details are awaited. On Friday, a civilian and one security guard were injured after two terrorists barged into a bank and opened fire in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The terrorists forced their entry into the Mohamadpora branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in an alleged attempt to loot cash. On Thursday, five security personnel got injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Bijbehara town of Jammu and Kashmir.