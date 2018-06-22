Jammu and Kashmir crisis: Governor NN Vohra convenes all-party meet today, to seek support to draw road ahead for peace

J&K Governor NN Vohra reviewed a wide range of security management issues relating to the State with senior Civil, Police, Central Police, Army and Central Intelligence Agency officers in a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan at Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has convened an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the current situation in the state in the wake of implementation of Governor’s rule following BJP’s exit from the PDP-led coalition government. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. The meeting will be presided over by the Governor who took the reins of the state on Wednesday. The meeting will be attended by the heads of all regional parties and state units of national parties.

The Governor is likely to seek the support of all stakeholders to chalk out the road ahead for peace and stability in the restive state. Also on the agenda is ensuring the security during the Amarnath Yatra which begins on June 28. The Governor has already put the Assembly in suspension till the proclamation of revocation of Governor’s rule. The term of six-year assembly ends in March 2021.

This will be Vohra’s first interaction with all political parties since the state was placed under Governor’s rule. Vohra had on Wednesday met the state officials including the police head to review the security situation. He is set to vacate the Governor’s office in next few days but it is believed that he may be given six months extension. Vohra had been serving as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for last 10 years.

Prior to his role as a Governor, Vohra acted as the Centre’s interlocutor, holding wide discussions with all stakeholders and Kashmiris for five years. Vohra had previously overseen Governor’s rule in the border state thrice – in 2008, 2015 and 2016.

The state was put under the Governor’s rule on Wednesday, a day after BJP pulled out of the three-year-old Mehbooba Mufti government citing rising in terror activities and radicalisation. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has 89 chairs. The PDP is the single largest party with 28 seats. The PDP is followed by the BJP’s 25 seats, National Conference’s 15 seats and Congress’ 12 seats.

The PDP has announced that it will not forge an alliance with any party to gain the numbers to form the government. The National Conference of Omar Abdullah has also said that it was not in favour of playing with numbers and advocated holding early elections. The BJP has, however, not opened its cards and decided to wait and watch instead.