Jammu and Kashmir cricket board scam: Farooq Abdullah asked to appear before court on August 27 in money-laundering case

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under (PMLA), 2002 against National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and others. The ED filed a charge sheet in the money laundering case against Farooq Abdullah. The special court has issued notice to the accused individuals and asked them to appear before the court on August 27.



The complaint was filed after the ED attached all types of movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 21.55 crore belonging to people who were involved in the JKCA fund scam. The ED is probing the case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) during the time when Farooq was the president of the state cricket board from the year 2001 to 2012.



On June 4, ED filed a complaint in the special PMLA court in Srinagar against the former JKCA president and others.



On May 31, the former JKCA president was questioned for 3 hours in the same case. The case involves the forgery of funds belonging to the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Board Association, which were transferred to personal bank accounts of different people, including the officers of the cricket association.



Earlier, in December 2020, the agency had attached Abdullah’s properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in the same case. Notably, the agency started a money laundering investigation on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against office bearers of the cricket association.