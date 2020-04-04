Jammu and Kashmir: Congress welcomes MHA decision to overturn domicile rule for government jobs

J&K Congress vice-president and former minister GM Saroori has welcomed the decision. (Representational pic)

A senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday welcomed the amendment in the J&K recruitment rules to reserve all government jobs in the Union Territory for the domiciles. J&K Congress vice-president and former minister GM Saroori, however, urged the central government to fulfill the cherished demand of the local residents for restoration of statehood.

The Centre has amended its two-day-old order and reserved all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union territory — people who have stayed there for at least 15 years.

On Wednesday, while laying down the rules for domiciles, the government had reserved jobs only up to group 4, which is equivalent to the rank of constable in police parlance and multi-tasking staff in government offices. However, following angry reactions from local political parties, an amended gazette notification — titled the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order-2020 — was put out on Friday night, reserving jobs for the domiciles of the UT, which was formed in October last year after the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and announced its bifurcation.

Welcoming the amendment, Saroori congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining united and forcing the centre to amend the order for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The backlash from everyone irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion forced the BJP government to amend the order within 24 hours,” he said.

Besides, Saroori demanded constitutional guarantees over land rights for the people of the erstwhile state.

Without identifying anyone, he said some elements are trying to divide the society and asked people to remain vigilant against them.

The former minister urged the Central government to fulfil the cherished demand of the local residents for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.