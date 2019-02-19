Jammu and Kashmir Congress reaches out to family of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama attack

February 19, 2019

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reached out to the family of CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmad who was killed in the terrorist attack on the force’s convoy in Pulwama district, a party spokesman said. Ahmad, a resident of Dodasanbala in Rajouri district, was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14.

A delegation of senior party leaders and functionaries of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) visited residence of Ahmad and conveyed deepest condolences to them, the spokesman said. The delegation comprised former minister and MP Madan Lal Sharma, former MLC Ravinder Sharma, former minister Shabir Ahmad Khan and senior leader Kuldeep Raj Verma.

The leaders observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the jawans killed in the attack. They said the nation will not forget the supreme sacrifices of jawans who are fighting militants to defend the nation and save the lives of its citizens.

