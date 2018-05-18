Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti slams Pakistan for violating ceasefire in Arnia

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today hit out at Pakistan for violating ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu region, saying Islamabad has shown no respect for the fasting month of Ramzan. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today hit out at Pakistan for violating ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu region, saying Islamabad has shown no respect for the fasting month of Ramzan. “Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain & worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month,” she said in a series of tweets.

The chief minister said Pakistan will have to reciprocate the peace initiatives taken by the Centre by announcing cessation of operations during the fasting month. “Pakistan will have to reciprocate & contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zero sum game. My deepest condolences to families of victims,” she added.

Four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed while 12 others were injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled villages and Border out Posts (BoPs) in Jammu early today.