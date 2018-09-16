Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: Arrangements put in place to conduct safe elections, says DGP Dilbagh Singh

Urban local bodies elections are scheduled to be held from October 8-16. (Reuters)

Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday all arrangements have been put in place to conduct safe and secure urban local bodies elections scheduled to be held from October 8-16.

The police chief said the situation is not as gloomy as it is being projected.

“It is a challenge to provide environment where people can come and exercise their democratic right without any fear or violence. We will try our best to provide conducive atmosphere to the people and we have made all preparations in this directions,” Singh told reporters here during his first interaction after assuming charge as the acting DGP early this month.

He said the deployment plan of the forces would be in accordance with the requirement in each region – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The polls are part of the democratic process and it is for the betterment of the people and we are hopeful that the response of the people to the elections would be positive,” he said.

The DGP visited Sunday the twelve security personnel who were injured in an encounter with three Jaish-e-Muhammad millitants in Reasi district and assured all assistance to them.

The encounter broke out Thursday after security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district’s Kakriyal area.

He refused to share any information at this stage on the encounter and said the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

The police has achieved major successes against terrorists in the recent past.

He said it is the responsibility of the police to work towards safety of the people.

On the threatening posters issued by terror groups especially against the policemen in Kashmir, he said it is not for the first time that such posters have come up in the Valley.

In response to another question about attempts being made by terrorists to spread their base in Jammu region, the DGP said the militancy affected districts of Jammu, including Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch were declared militancy free during his tenure as inspector general of police, Jammu.

“Only a couple of militants were present in Kishtwar and Ramban districts. Our strategy not to call released or surrendered militants to police stations or camps but to keep an eye on them paid well to keep the militancy under check in the districts for the past decade,” he said.

However, he said the terror groups continue their efforts and reports of a few youths joining their ranks in Doda district have come to fore but the situation is not alarming.

“We will redouble our efforts to counter the strategy of militancy to maintain peace in the region,” he said.

On the challenge posed by growing drug menace in the state, he said it is as dangerous as militancy and sought the support of the people to wipe out this evil from the society.

“We have intensified our efforts to wipe out the drug menace and have also set up rehabilitation centres across the state though it is not our duty. The whole society needs to own the responsibility. People need to keep a watch on their children,” he said.