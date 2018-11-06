Jammu and Kashmir: Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam expresses dissatisfaction over ‘tardy pace’ of projects

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 2:27 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam expressed dissatisfaction over the "tardy pace" of implementation of various projects in the state and called for a coordinated approach for their speedy completion, an official spokesperson said Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam expressed dissatisfaction over the “tardy pace” of implementation of various projects in the state and called for a coordinated approach for their speedy completion, an official spokesperson said Tuesday. Subrahmanyam Monday chaired a State Level Distribution Reforms Committee (SLDRC) meeting on the implementation of flagship programmes in power sector, including the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP)-2015 (Urban), he said. He took a detailed review of the status of the ongoing projects under these flagship programmes.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the “tardy pace” of implementation of the projects under these programmers, the chief secretary called for a coordinated approach for speedy and timely completion of all the ongoing projects.  He directed the concerned officials to maintain a close liaison with the executing agencies and vigorously pursue the projects so that these are completed in a set time-frame.

The chief secretary also said that the agencies, contractors showing laxity in completing the projects as per the target, should be penalised as enshrined in the contract agreements. He observed that power sector, being an important one, is responsible for economy and development of the state and basic needs of the people. He asked the commissioner-secretary power and other concerned officers to sort out with the executing agencies issues, if any, coming in the way of the smooth implementation of projects under these flagship programmes.

The meeting also discussed the overall power scenario in the state, especially in the Kashmir Valley and winter zone of the Jammu region, which has been witnessing heavy rain and snowfall. He asked the commissioner-secretary power and engineers to personally monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for restoration of the power supply in the affected areas.

Secretary Power department, Hirdesh Kumar Singh briefed the meeting about the present status of projects and steps initiated to restore the power supply in the affected areas.

