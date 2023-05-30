scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Katra, 10 dead

The incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli, about 15 km from Katra, in Jammu district.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Jammu
Rescue teams near the wreckage of a bus after an accident, at Jhajjar Kotli area in Jammu district, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Atleast eight people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

At least ten people were killed and around 55 injured when a bus from Katra to Amritsar skidded off a bridge and fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning, reported ANI.

The incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli, about 15 km from Katra, in Jammu district. The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that rescue operations were complete, and all passengers were evacuated. He said that the injured had been shifted to hospital.

The SSP said, “10 people died and around 55 are injured. All have been evacuated. The rescue operation is almost complete. The SDRF team is also present on the spot.”

Assistant Commandant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ashok Choudhary said that a crane was brought to check if someone is trapped under the bus.

“CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway,” said Choudhary.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 10:45 IST

