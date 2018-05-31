Jammu and Kashmir: BSF DIG among four found guilty in 2006 sexual abuse case

Among those found guilty were former BSF DIG KC Padhi and former Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

After a gruelling trial that lasted for more than 12 years, a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Wednesday held five persons guilty in the 2006 Srinagar sex abuse scandal. Among those found guilty were former BSF DIG KC Padhi and former Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

On March 14, 2006, a case was registered with the Shaheed Gunj police station in Srinagar under Section 67of the Information Technology Act. The case was registered after the J&K police found two Compact Disks of a 16-year-old girl filmed in the nude. The case was registered and names of some top cops, state MLAs and other influential persons came to light. Soon after, the case was transferred to the CBI in May 2006.

Other than Padhi and Mir, Judge Gagan Geet Kaur found Shabbir Ahmad Langoo, Shabbir Ahmad Laway and Masood Ahmad guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The convicted persons were immediately taken into custody and sent to Burail jail. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on June 4.

The court acquitted two persons — one being a former J&K Additional Advocate General Anil Sethi and a businessman Mehrajuddin Malik — giving them the “benefit of the doubt”. Two more prime accused, Sabeena and her husband Abdul Hamid Bullah, both died during the course of the trial.

As per the CBI, back in 2003, the victim was only 13 years old when she went to Sabeena’s house to ask for some financial help. Sabeena and her husband exploited the young child and made her part of a prostitution racket. Three years later, the video clip was seen by one of the neighbours who identified the victim. The neighbour informed the police who tracked her down.

Initially, as many as 16 people were named as accused in the case. However, other than the five who were convicted, all the others have been acquitted in the case. As per the statement recorded by the victim, as many as seven persons had sexual intercourse with her from 2003 to 2006. The names of the seven men are Shabbir Ahmad Langoo, Masood Ahmad, KC Padhi, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Shabbir Ahmad Laway, Anil Sethi and Mehrajuddin Malik.